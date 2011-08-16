PRAGUE Aug 16 Electricity producer CEZ: * CFO Novak says capital expenditure will be several billion crowns below plan this year, mainly due to delay of some projects * Says change not significant * Says in a conference call that delayed projects include Romanian wind plant, upgrade at Tusimice coal plant * Plan announced in January saw capex of CZK 68.9 billion ($4.06 bln) this year ($1 = 16.964 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Jan Korselt, writing by Jan Lopatka)