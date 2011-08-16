COPENHAGEN Aug 16 Denmark's central bank aims to help banks get access to liquidity in the short term and through the upcoming expiry of state guarantees by allowing good quality bank loans stand as collateral, Governor Nils Bernstein said.

"With the expanded collateral basis, individual financial institutions' access to liquidity will be eased," Bernstein said in an email response to questions from Reuters.

"The Nationalbank is expanding the collateral basis to improve banks' access to liquidity both in the short term and to contribute to smoothing the way in connection with the expiry of individual state guarantees (to banks)," Bernstein said.

He added, however, that banks should not base their business models solely on expectations that they can borrow from the central bank.

Bernstein said no decision had been made on how much commercial banks could expect to borrow under the new arrangements that will go into effect on Oct. 1. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen and John Acher)