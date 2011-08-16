COPENHAGEN Aug 16 Denmark's central bank aims
to help banks get access to liquidity in the short term and
through the upcoming expiry of state guarantees by allowing good
quality bank loans stand as collateral, Governor Nils Bernstein
said.
"With the expanded collateral basis, individual financial
institutions' access to liquidity will be eased," Bernstein said
in an email response to questions from Reuters.
"The Nationalbank is expanding the collateral basis to
improve banks' access to liquidity both in the short term and to
contribute to smoothing the way in connection with the expiry of
individual state guarantees (to banks)," Bernstein said.
He added, however, that banks should not base their business
models solely on expectations that they can borrow from the
central bank.
Bernstein said no decision had been made on how much
commercial banks could expect to borrow under the new
arrangements that will go into effect on Oct. 1.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen and John Acher)