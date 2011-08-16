LONDON, Aug 16 (IFR) - Price conscious Asian high-grade borrowers are sitting tight even as US counterparts take advantage of the issuance window that has opened this week following a plunge in Treasury yields and an improvement in investor sentiment.

Their reluctance to issue in the dollar bond market ahead of a two-week summer break that starts next week reflects their more conservative approach to borrowing.

US high-grade borrowers, in contrast, raised $8.8 billion from five transactions on Monday, some of which printed at record low coupons. More are lining up to issue today.

Asian issuers are waiting for better market conditions. Indian Railway Finance Corp, for example, completed a roadshow last night and could have launched its $200-300 million Reg S bond, but decided to hold off.

The European sovereign debt crisis is an overhang and Asians are hoping for some resolution from the summit between the German and French leaders today.

Primary markets remain open for quality names, but in the past two weeks no high-grade Asian corporate has done a deal. The last to brave the market was National Agricultural Federation Cooperative, which priced a $500 million 5.5-year bond on August 1.

NACF's timing was good even thought the deal came a good 2-1/2 months after the borrower had completed investor meetings in mid-May. It captured a narrow window that opened hours after US President Barack Obama announced on July 31 that Democrat and Republican leaders had reached an agreement to avoid a debt default.

This week has presented a similar opportunity but no issuer has emerged.

"The market is coming back for new issuance, but it is still selective. High-grade credits in the US have been paying healthy new issue concessions of 30bp-40bp. Asian borrowers are fixated on pricing and find such new issue premiums too steep," said one head of DCM in Hong Kong.

"State-owned borrowers from India and Korea are known for their price-sensitive approach. They will not issue in this environment even though in absolute terms they might be achieving really tight funding levels," said another DCM banker in Singapore.

Korea Finance Corp is often cited as an example of this dynamic. In mid-May, KoFC mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, HSBC and RBS for a global roadshow. A deal is yet to materialise, although KoFC in the interim has tapped the Swiss franc market with a four-year 175 million Swiss franc bond in mid-June.

Bankers said that KoFC has been eyeing a print inside the levels achieved by Export-Import Bank of Korea, which in mid-April priced a $700 million 5.5-year bond at 170bp over Treasuries.

However, market conditions have deteriorated and spreads have widened dramatically in the last few months. For instance, NACF's newly-issued bonds have widened to 280bp over US Treasuries from a reoffer price of 228bp over.

"The market has moved from where it was at the time of mandate in most of the cases. Quite a few of these borrowers are state-owned companies and have to go through several layers of approvals before they can print a deal at revised terms," said one head of DCM syndicate in Hong Kong.

Primary issuance is likely to remain slow until September when market participants return from the summer break.

"The deals that printed overnight in the US are not global deals, they are somewhat domestic in nature," said another DCM banker in Singapore. "For an Asian borrower to print a global bond is not the same as AT&T pricing its transaction, even though the latter was a biggie."

One Asian borrower's recent experience serves as a lesson for others. In mid-July, Korea South-East Power raised $300 million through a 5.5-year Reg S bond on the third try after two aborted pricing attempts.

Kosep's rollercoaster ride in the dollar bond markets shows how quickly windows can open and shut.

On July 11, Kosep went out with initial guidance of 215bp over Treasuries, but could not print due to volatile market conditions. Kosep returned the next day after revising the guidance to 230bp, but the deal was again derailed as global markets continued to slump. The final print a week later came at 225bp over Treasuries.

