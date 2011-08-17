BUCHAREST Aug 17Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Wednesday.
ROMANIA Q2 PRELIM GDP 0.2 PCT UP Q/Q, 1.4 PCT Y/Y
The Romanian economy expanded by 0.2 percent in
the second quarter versus the previous three months, a touch
below market expectations, data showed on Tuesday.
ROMANIA SELLS 700 MLN LEI 1-YR T-BILLS, YIELDS UP
Romania sold a planned 700 million lei ($237 million) in
1-year treasury bills on Tuesday, with the average accepted
yield at 6.64 percent against 6.34 percent at a previous Aug. 8
tender, central bank data showed.
PRE-POLL NERVES FOR ROMANIA GOVT IF NEW AUSTERITY WAVE
Romanian Prime Minister Emil Boc has been a model student of
IMF-prescribed austerity, but global market turmoil, weak growth
and stalled privatisations could force him to cut deeper and
hurt his 2012 electoral prospects.
CEE MARKETS-FX DOWN, BONDS STRONGER ON RATE CUT TALK
Central European currencies weakened on Tuesday, as a
negative surprise in Hungary's economic growth following
lower-than-expected German GDP boosted rate cut expectations and
pointed to risks to deficit and debt reduction plans across the
region.
PETROM
Romania's top oil and gas company Petrom ,
controlled by Austria's OMV , is in talks with Romanian
authorities to extend exploration rights by three years for ten
areas for which the company has approvals until September.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
