BUCHAREST Aug 17Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

ROMANIA Q2 PRELIM GDP 0.2 PCT UP Q/Q, 1.4 PCT Y/Y

The Romanian economy expanded by 0.2 percent in the second quarter versus the previous three months, a touch below market expectations, data showed on Tuesday.

ROMANIA SELLS 700 MLN LEI 1-YR T-BILLS, YIELDS UP

Romania sold a planned 700 million lei ($237 million) in 1-year treasury bills on Tuesday, with the average accepted yield at 6.64 percent against 6.34 percent at a previous Aug. 8 tender, central bank data showed.

PRE-POLL NERVES FOR ROMANIA GOVT IF NEW AUSTERITY WAVE

Romanian Prime Minister Emil Boc has been a model student of IMF-prescribed austerity, but global market turmoil, weak growth and stalled privatisations could force him to cut deeper and hurt his 2012 electoral prospects.

CEE MARKETS-FX DOWN, BONDS STRONGER ON RATE CUT TALK

Central European currencies weakened on Tuesday, as a negative surprise in Hungary's economic growth following lower-than-expected German GDP boosted rate cut expectations and pointed to risks to deficit and debt reduction plans across the region.

PETROM

Romania's top oil and gas company Petrom , controlled by Austria's OMV , is in talks with Romanian authorities to extend exploration rights by three years for ten areas for which the company has approvals until September. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double click , and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see .

