JOHANNESBURG Aug 17 Africa's biggest wireless phone operator MTN Group is looking for an acquisition in north Africa, where it said it could buy anything worth $5 billion in enterprise value, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"Our presence in north Africa is actually non-existent. If we could get the right opportunity we would go in," Sifiso Dabengwa, MTN Group's chief executive officer, told Reuters in an interview after the group unveiled interim results. (Reporting by David Dolan, editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)