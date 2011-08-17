COPENHAGEN Aug 17 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas is not currently involved in consolidation of its industry, but welcomes consolidation as a trend favourable to its business, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"Vestas is not really engaged in this," Chief Executive Ditlev Engel said in a webcast conference for analysts and reporters on the company's second-quarter results.

"Overall this will probably be a positive thing from a Vestas perspective," Engel added. "The market is very competitive." (Reporting by John Acher and Shida Chayesteh)