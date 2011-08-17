COPENHAGEN Aug 17 Danish wind turbine
manufacturer Vestas is not currently involved in
consolidation of its industry, but welcomes consolidation as a
trend favourable to its business, its chief executive said on
Wednesday.
"Vestas is not really engaged in this," Chief Executive
Ditlev Engel said in a webcast conference for analysts and
reporters on the company's second-quarter results.
"Overall this will probably be a positive thing from a
Vestas perspective," Engel added. "The market is very
competitive."
(Reporting by John Acher and Shida Chayesteh)