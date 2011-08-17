COPENHAGEN Aug 17 Orders for wind turbines in China have been depressed recently mainly due to constraints linked to the Chinese electricity grid, Danish wind turbine maker Vestas' chief executive said on Wednesday.

"There seems to be a misconception about the Chinese market and how it operates," Vestas Chief Executive Ditlev Engel said in a webcast conference for analysts and reporters on the company's second-quarter results.

"The reason for the lower order intake (in China) at the moment is first and foremost grid-related," Engel said.

(Reporting by John Acher)