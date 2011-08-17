COPENHAGEN Aug 17 Orders for wind turbines in
China have been depressed recently mainly due to constraints
linked to the Chinese electricity grid, Danish wind turbine
maker Vestas' chief executive said on Wednesday.
"There seems to be a misconception about the Chinese market
and how it operates," Vestas Chief Executive Ditlev Engel said
in a webcast conference for analysts and reporters on the
company's second-quarter results.
"The reason for the lower order intake (in China) at the
moment is first and foremost grid-related," Engel said.
(Reporting by John Acher)