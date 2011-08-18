WARSAW - Here are news stories, press reports and events to
DATA
The stats office releases July industrial output and PPI.
Production is expected to rise 3.4 percent, while producer
prices are seen rising 5.7 percent. (1200)
TAURON
The net profit of Poland's No. 2 utility Tauron jumped by
nearly half in the first six months of 2011, driven by higher
power sales and prices.
PKO BP
Poland could postpone or significantly reduce its planned
secondary offer of the country's top bank PKO BP due
to ongoing market turbulence, Gazeta Wyborcza writes, without
citing sources. According to the daily the offer could be
limited to institutional investors.
TARNOW , POLICE
Polish chemicals maker Tarnow will complete the deal to buy
smaller state-controlled rival Police after its shareholders
tendered nearly 75 percent of all its shares.
