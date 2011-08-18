WARSAW - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

The stats office releases July industrial output and PPI. Production is expected to rise 3.4 percent, while producer prices are seen rising 5.7 percent. (1200)

TAURON

The net profit of Poland's No. 2 utility Tauron jumped by nearly half in the first six months of 2011, driven by higher power sales and prices.

PKO BP

Poland could postpone or significantly reduce its planned secondary offer of the country's top bank PKO BP due to ongoing market turbulence, Gazeta Wyborcza writes, without citing sources. According to the daily the offer could be limited to institutional investors.

TARNOW , POLICE

Polish chemicals maker Tarnow will complete the deal to buy smaller state-controlled rival Police after its shareholders tendered nearly 75 percent of all its shares.

