BUCHAREST Aug 18Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

DEBT AUCTION

The finance ministry tenders 600 million lei ($204.1 million) in three-year treasury bonds.

FX BOUNCES BACK AS EURO RECOUPS SOME GROUND VS CHF

Emerging Europe's currencies rebounded in late trade on Wednesday, boosted by a euro that partly recouped earlier losses against a soaring Swiss franc, which the Swiss central bank pursued efforts to rein in.

DACIA

Romanian carmaker Dacia, owned by French Renault , plans to start producing two new cars in 2012, one built in its Mioveni factory and the other in its Morocco factory, a source close to the company said. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

NEW HEALTH MINISTER

President Traian Basescu signed a decree to appoint Ritli Ladislau as the new health minister on Wednesday, after the previous health minister resigned his post at the beginning of the month following a budget revision.

The new minister is backed by the coalition ethnic Hungarian party. Ziarul Financiar, Page 3

NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double click , and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see .

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romania Market Debt Romanian forex Romania Market Report Romanian money Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators All East Europe News E.Europe equities TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch Romanian indicators Main page of Reuters poll --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 2.939 Romanian Lei)