BUCHAREST Aug 18Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Thursday.
DEBT AUCTION
The finance ministry tenders 600 million lei ($204.1
million) in three-year treasury bonds.
FX BOUNCES BACK AS EURO RECOUPS SOME GROUND VS CHF
Emerging Europe's currencies rebounded in late trade on
Wednesday, boosted by a euro that partly recouped earlier losses
against a soaring Swiss franc, which the Swiss central bank
pursued efforts to rein in.
DACIA
Romanian carmaker Dacia, owned by French Renault ,
plans to start producing two new cars in 2012, one built in its
Mioveni factory and the other in its Morocco factory, a source
close to the company said. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
NEW HEALTH MINISTER
President Traian Basescu signed a decree to appoint Ritli
Ladislau as the new health minister on Wednesday, after the
previous health minister resigned his post at the beginning of
the month following a budget revision.
The new minister is backed by the coalition ethnic
Hungarian party. Ziarul Financiar, Page 3
