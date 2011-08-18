LONDON, Aug 18 (IFR) - Banks arranging the 3.6 bilion euro-equivalent financing for the buyout of Polish mobile phone firm Polkomtel by Polish billionaire Zygmunt Solorz-Zak are considering increasing the 1.5 billion euro-equivalent loan portion by 300 million euros equivalent following strong demand, banking sources familiar with the matter said.

The potential increase in the loan could reduce the size of the senior secured bridge to high-yield bond by the same amount, the sources said.

The loan is at least 1.8 times subscribed, with particularly strong demand from Polish banks, the sources said.

The co-ordinators are Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and Societe Generale. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison and Isabell Witt)