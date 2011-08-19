WARSAW - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Central bank releases net inflation data for July at 1200 GMT.

PKO

Poland will decide next week whether to go ahead with a sale of up to 15.25 percent of its top bank, writes Dziennik, citing a treasury spokesman.

POLL

The ruling Civic Platform party is supported by 48 percent of Poles, up 1 percentage point from the last reading, while the support for Law and Justice, the main opposition party, remained stable at 30 percent, according to a GfK Polonia poll for Rzeczpospolita.

