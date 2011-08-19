BRIEF-Columbus Energy to raise up to 3.0 mln zlotys in series A bonds
* Said on Monday that it will issue up to 3,000 series A bonds of total nominal value of up to 3.0 million zlotys ($748,503)
WARSAW - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):
DATA
Central bank releases net inflation data for July at 1200 GMT.
PKO
Poland will decide next week whether to go ahead with a sale of up to 15.25 percent of its top bank, writes Dziennik, citing a treasury spokesman.
POLL
The ruling Civic Platform party is supported by 48 percent of Poles, up 1 percentage point from the last reading, while the support for Law and Justice, the main opposition party, remained stable at 30 percent, according to a GfK Polonia poll for Rzeczpospolita.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .
For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
* Said on Monday that it will issue up to 3,000 series A bonds of total nominal value of up to 3.0 million zlotys ($748,503)
PARIS, Feb 7 Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in a newspaper interview on Tuesday that policymakers should refrain from making unilateral comments on exchange rates, in a reply to criticism of a low euro from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.
* Says Jan net profit at 129.3 million yuan ($18.80 million)