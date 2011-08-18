LONDON Aug 18 SABMiller is raising a $12.5 billion syndicated loan to back its hostile bid for Fosters , banking sources said on Thursday.

The dollar-denominated loan is priced at around 90 basis points (bps) over LIBOR, the sources said, well under European banks' dollar funding rates which spiked this week.

The loan includes an 18-month bridge loan to bond issues of around $8.5 billion and also includes three and five-year term and revolving facilities, one of the bankers said.

SABMiller is arranging the loan itself and has asked banks to commit $1.6 billion each. (Reporting by Tessa Walsh and Alasdair Reilly; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)