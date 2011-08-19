LONDON, Aug 19 (IFR) - European credit markets are opening up on very much on the back foot once again. As of 06.40GMT according to Tradeweb, the iTraxx Main was 3bp wider at 155.5bp, HiVol was 5.5bp wider at 231bp, while the Crossover was 11bp wider at 659bp.

The calm veneer in the market that had been such a feature over the course of this week exploded in spectacular style yesterday afternoon after a swathe of weaker than expected US numbers.

Morgan Stanley's report that was published yesterday indicated that the US and Europe were back dangerously close to recession, with the ECB likely to do a major u-turn on rates and begin to ease once again.

That saw the flimsy rally in the stock markets go up in a puff of smoke, with the Dow down over 400 points, while most European bourses were off by 5% or more. In credit markets, Main rose by 7bp, while Crossover was a whopping 51bp wider at 648bp, having traded at 580bp on Wednesday.

The financial sector is coming under increasing pressure, with British bank shares falling to their lowest levels in two years, and fears of another funding crisis looming large. In the credit space this saw the Senior Financials index widening 12bp yesterday and early indications this morning have the index a further 7bp wider at 237bp.

In sovereign markets, the core is still benefiting from the prospect of lower rates and another major flight to quality. Bunds hit yet another new contract high yesterday, while Gilts have traded to yields not seen since Queen Victoria was on the throne and the Treasury issued War Loan bonds to finance the Boer War.

In the periphery Greece continued to widen after Finland asked for collateral in exchange for its bailout loans for Greece. This call has also been endorsed by Austria and Holland among others. If passed, that will certainly make the second bailout a distinctly tricky proposition.

In the absence of any really salient data today, the global economic downturn fears will hover over the markets into the weekend, and a 6.8 magnitude earthquake off the Northeast coast of Japan this morning will not help matters. What was originally going to be a quiet end to a calm week now looks like being anything but.

