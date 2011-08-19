(Refile to correct spelling mistake banker's name)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Aug 19 (IFR) - HSBC has hired Simonas Eimaitis from Griffin Capital Management to run its emerging markets debt syndicate desk, EMEA. Eimaitis is no stranger to HSBC, having worked there between August 2009 and May 2010 as an associate director in the CEEMEA emerging markets debt origination business.

Eimaitis will replace Fadi Attia who left HSBC in May 2011 to go to Barclays Capital in New York. He will report to Jean-Marc Mercier, global head of debt syndicate. He will start his new job at the beginning of October. Before Griffin Capital and HSBC, Eimaitis worked at UBS, JP Morgan and Santander. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Philip Wright)