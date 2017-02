LONDON Aug 19 The euro fell 1 percent on the day versus the Swiss franc on Friday as concerns about slowing global growth and European banks' funding weighed on stock markets and fuelled demand for the safe haven currency.

The euro fell to a session low of 1.1257 francs on trading platform EBS. The euro also fell versus the dollar, last down 0.4 percent on the day at $1.4266 after breaking through stop losses orders at $1.4280. (Reporting by Nia Williams)