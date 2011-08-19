* Tougher EU sanctions could make life difficult- analyst
* EU diplomats to meet later on Friday to discuss extra
sanctions
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Aug 19 British oil firm Gulfsands
Petroleum could face difficulties with future projects
if the European Union follows the United States in toughening
sanctions against Syria.
The U.S. on Thursday imposed new sanctions on Syria,
including a ban on U.S. imports of Syrian oil products, raising
the possibility that the EU could also act as part of an effort
to financially isolate the government of President Bashar
al-Assad.
Oriel Securities analyst Nick Copeman said Gulfsands, which
produces over 90 percent of its total output in Syria, could be
affected if the EU toughened its stance.
"If the EU were to put sanctions on that would make life
quite difficult," Copeman said, explaining that Gulfsands has a
contract with Italian oil services firm Saipem for its
development projects.
Syrian oil is primarily exported to Germany, Italy and
France but Copeman said in the event of tougher EU sanctions
Gulfsands would likely find other markets for its oil and the
biggest risk was to the company's future projects.
Foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Thursday the
EU was preparing to broaden sanctions against Syria, and EU
diplomats were to meet on Friday to decide what additional
measures, if any, the bloc should take.
A spokesman for Gulfsands told Reuters on Friday that the
new U.S. restrictions would have little direct impact on
Gulfsands. "We continue to monitor sanctions wherever they
emanate from. We are vigilant to be compliant at all time," he
said.
Gulfsands Petroleum is currently producing around 12,000
barrels of oil per day in Syria and has been able to raise
production in recent months despite escalating violence in the
country.
"Gulfsands haven't experienced violence where they are,"
said the spokesman.
Gulfsands's oil field is in Syria's north east, while the
unrest has primarily been in the south and west of the country,
although recent reports suggest Syrian forces carried out raids
in Deir al-Zor, around 140 km away from the southern edge of the
company's oil block.
Syrian tycoon Rami Makhlouf, a cousin of the president and a
focus of the protests, owns a 5.7 percent stake in Gulfsands.
Platform, a London-based campaign group for social and
environmental justice, on Thursday called for an investigation
into Gulfsands relationship with the Assad regime citing
Makhlouf's shareholding in the company.
Shares in Gulfsands, which have lost 44 percent since
mid-March when protests were first broken up by Assad's forces,
were 0.8 percent lower at 178.5 pence at 1203 GMT, outperforming
the European index of oil and gas companies which was
down 1.9 percent.