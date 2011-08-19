WARSAW Aug 19 Poland's No.2 utility Tauron
, France's GDF and six other companies filed
binding bids for a hydro power plant Niedzica in southern
Poland, treasury ministry said in a statement on Friday.
Other bidders include Enea , KGHM's
investment funds, state-controlled Energa, Poland's richest man
Jan Kulczyk in a consortium with Niedzica's employees, Czech
company Energo-Pro and Polski Bazalt.
Analysts estimate the hydro power plant, one of the most
modern plants in Poland, could be worth about 350 million zlotys
($120 million).
In 2009 the plant had revenues of 53 million zlotys and a
net profit of 17 million.
($1 = 2.896 Polish Zlotys)
(Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Hans-Juergen
Peters)