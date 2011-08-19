WARSAW Aug 19 Poland's No.2 utility Tauron , France's GDF and six other companies filed binding bids for a hydro power plant Niedzica in southern Poland, treasury ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Other bidders include Enea , KGHM's investment funds, state-controlled Energa, Poland's richest man Jan Kulczyk in a consortium with Niedzica's employees, Czech company Energo-Pro and Polski Bazalt.

Analysts estimate the hydro power plant, one of the most modern plants in Poland, could be worth about 350 million zlotys ($120 million).

In 2009 the plant had revenues of 53 million zlotys and a net profit of 17 million. ($1 = 2.896 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)