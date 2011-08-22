WARSAW Aug 22 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

UNEMPLOYMENT

It will be hard to achieve an unemployment rate at below 11 percent this year, as was envisaged in this year's budget law, Labour Minister Jolanta Fedak told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

GTC

The largest Warsaw-listed real estate developer GTC posted a net loss of 36.5 million euros for the second quarter on revaluation of assets due to a slowdown in the region, it said on Monday.

POLL

Poland's ruling centre-right Civic Platform (PO) party has maintained its lead of 11 percentage points over its rival, the rightist Law and Justice (PiS) before an Oct. 9 parliamentary election, a Homo Homini survey released on Saturday said.

DEFICIT

Poland will this autumn start gathering funds to finance its budget borrowing needs next year as it has nearly all the cash necessary to cover this year's gap, Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski said on Saturday.

GAS

Large scale shale gas production in Poland could start in five years, earlier than expected, Lane Energy head in Poland Kamlesh Palmar told Rzeczpospolita daily on Saturday.

