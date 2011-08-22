WARSAW Aug 22 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial
markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
UNEMPLOYMENT
It will be hard to achieve an unemployment rate at below 11
percent this year, as was envisaged in this year's budget law,
Labour Minister Jolanta Fedak told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
GTC
The largest Warsaw-listed real estate developer GTC
posted a net loss of 36.5 million euros for the second
quarter on revaluation of assets due to a slowdown in the
region, it said on Monday.
POLL
Poland's ruling centre-right Civic Platform (PO) party has
maintained its lead of 11 percentage points over its rival, the
rightist Law and Justice (PiS) before an Oct. 9 parliamentary
election, a Homo Homini survey released on Saturday said.
DEFICIT
Poland will this autumn start gathering funds to finance its
budget borrowing needs next year as it has nearly all the cash
necessary to cover this year's gap, Finance Minister Jacek
Rostowski said on Saturday.
GAS
Large scale shale gas production in Poland could start in
five years, earlier than expected, Lane Energy head in Poland
Kamlesh Palmar told Rzeczpospolita daily on Saturday.
