By Peter Thal Larsen

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Banks have spent most of the past four years resisting tougher rules. But it's time to go easy on them. With markets tumbling and economies stuttering, banks are being more risk-averse than reckless. A little slack from the regulators might encourage them to lend.

Shares in banks on both sides of the Atlantic are back at levels last seen in the spring of 2009. The market capitalisation of most big western lenders is now below the value of their tangible common equity, implying that they are unlikely to generate a decent return on equity for the foreseeable future. In effect, investors are telling banks to shrink. But if lenders heed that advice, economic growth will be even more constrained.

Lightening up on banks is within the remit of the new breed of "macro-prudential" committees set up in response to the crisis. So far, the focus has been on how these bodies can deflate future bubbles before they pop. But the immediate priority might be for some pumping.

One radical suggestion is to scrap or delay the new Basel III bank capital regime. That would be a mistake. While far from flawless, the new rules fix many of the distortions that helped trigger the credit crunch. Delaying implementation, meanwhile, would have little effect. Officially, Basel III does not fully come into force until 2019, yet every large bank is aiming to meet the 7 percent minimum ratio by 2013.

Fortunately, the new Basel rule book has a tool designed to smooth out the peaks and -- crucially -- the troughs of the economic cycle. This is the so-called counter-cyclical capital buffer, which can be set anywhere between 0 and 2.5 percent of risk-weighted assets. In good times, the buffer should be higher in case a bubble is about burst. By the same token, capital cushions should able permitted to be worn down in times of difficulty. If regulators signaled their intention to set the buffer low -- at say, 0.5 percent -- they would send a powerful message that the post-crisis capital rebuild was coming to an end.

Fixing the counter-cyclical buffer wouldn't let banks off the hook. The world's largest "too big to fail" institutions still face extra capital requirements. Countries like Switzerland are pushing through even tougher standards. Even so, for regulators who have spent the past four years responding to the last downturn, it's time to make it clear that they're equally committed to avoiding another one.

CONTEXT NEWS

-- Andrew Haldane, executive director for financial stability at the Bank of England, has suggested that regulators should step in to help ease fears about markets and another possible economic downturn. In particular, he suggested that regulators could encourage bank risk-taking by setting lower capital requirements.

-- "Setting regulation to boost risk-taking may feel like a new and radical departure from the past," Haldane said in a speech published on Aug. 18. "But in fact it is neither as radical nor as new as it might first appear."

-- The Basel Committee for Banking Supervision, which sets global bank rules, last year agreed to allow regulators to impose a counter-cyclical capital buffer of between 0 and 2.5 percent of risk-weighted assets. This buffer would be on top of the 7 percent minimum core Tier 1 capital ratio that banks have to meet under the new rules.

