KAMPALA Aug 22 British American Tobacco Uganda
(BATU) warned its second-half profit would suffer from
higher taxes and a weak shilling after a drop in cigarette
smuggling helped it more than double profit in the first six
months of the year.
"The second half of the year will be impacted by the recent
increase in cigarette excise taxes, the weakening of the Uganda
shilling and the impact of drought in some of our leaf-growing
areas," the company said in a statement published in the Daily
Monitor.
The biggest tobacco producer and exporter in east Africa's
third largest economy, BATU said it earned a profit of 7.7
billion shillings from January to June, up from 3.4 billion
shillings in the first six months of 2010, according to results
published in the local media on Monday.
"Cigarette sales volumes grew by 29 percent ... reflecting a
strong market performance during the first half of 2011," the
company said.
"The increase in volumes was also impacted by lower illicit
trade levels as a result of government anti-illicit enforcement
activities and recovery in sales performance of our key brands,"
said BATU, a unit of British American Tobacco .
The Uganda shilling has been trading at record lows for much
of this year, compounded by high inflation and dollar demand
from the oil sector. The Horn of Africa region is also suffering
its worst drought in decades, putting about 12 million people at
risk of starvation in Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia and Djibouti, and
also affecting east Africa.
The company, which said it had paid taxes worth 31 billion
shillings in the first half of 2011, proposed a dividend payout
of 141 shillings per share, totaling to 6.9 billion shillings.
BATU is the east African nation's biggest grower of tobacco,
producing about half of the country's total output.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and
Jon Loades-Carter)