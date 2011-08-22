FRANKFURT Aug 22 Austrian Airlines, owned by
Lufthansa , will fall short of its target for a
positive operating result this year, an executive said on
Monday.
Stefan Lauer, Austrian Airlines supervisory board chairman,
was quoted as saying at an event in Vienna that Austrian
Airlines would not reach its targets for 2011. A spokeswoman for
Lufthansa confirmed the remarks.
Austrian Airlines had been aiming for a positive operating
result in 2011, but like fellow Lufthansa group airline bmi, it
has been hit hard by the loss of business to the Middle East and
North Africa following uprisings there.
Lufthansa Chief Financial Officer Stefan Gemkow had said at
the group's second-quarter results last month that the first
half had been much more difficult than expected for Austrian
Airlines.
Measures being taken to improve the airline's results
include a hiring ban, as well as flight plan adjustments.
Shares in Lufthansa were up 0.6 percent at 11 euros by 1147
GMT, compared with a 1.4 percent gain for the blue chip Dax
index .
