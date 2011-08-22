LONDON Aug 22 Pension transfer prices remain
stable despite volatility in wider financial markets following
the sovereign debt crisis, said benefits consultant Mercer, as
two pension insurance deals closed on Monday totaling 1.73
billion pounds ($2.9 billion).
The U.S. credit rating downgrade from Standard & Poor's and
the ongoing euro zone sovereign debt crisis has had little
impact on bond yields, which drive the price costs of pension
insurance buyouts and buy-ins - known as bulk annuities.
Unlike in 2008, there is no perceived extra risk in the
corporate bond sector," said Mercer in a statement on Monday.
"At that time, this had made insurers nervous resulting in
rising bulk annuity prices."
Buyouts are used by companies to pass on pension assets and
liabilities, which as retired workers live longer can in extreme
cases threaten an employer with insolvency. Buy-ins are
generally used to insure a scheme's liabilities but leave most
of the assets within the scheme.
British specialist insurer Pensions Corporation said on
Monday it has completed an insurance buyout deal for the Nova
Chemicals UK Pension Plan.
The energy company has transferred 30 million pounds of
liabilities and 155 members in a pension buyout deal, Pension
Corp said in a statement.
The insurer said it was involved in auction processes for
buyouts and buy-ins totaling around 9.5 billion pounds - having
already written 500 million pounds of new business in 2011.
Meanwhile, Credit Suisse has taken on 1.7 billion
pounds of risk posed by people living longer than expected from
ITV's UK pension scheme, in the third biggest risk
transfer involving a UK pension scheme to date, according to
Towers Watson , who advised ITV on the deal.
The longevity swap contract will cover the British scheme
liabilities related to about 12,000 retired members, which will
see the British terrestrial TV broadcaster make fixed monthly
payments to Credit Suisse, and in return the Swiss bank will
make payments to the scheme that broadly match the value of the
benefits being paid out.
"Typically, pension schemes expect today's pensioner's to
live two or three years longer than they budgeted for a decade
ago," said Paul Kitson, a senior consultant at Towers Watson.
Shares in ITV gained 2.5 percent, outperforming the FTSE 100
index following the longevity swap.
"We see this as a positive in that it limits ITV's risk on
its sizeable pension liabilities," JPMorgan analysts said in a
note.
Only a handful of longevity swaps have been formatted to
work for a pension scheme in Britain -- around 8 billion pounds
in the past five years, according to Pension Insurance
Corporation.
The biggest so far involved German car maker BMW last
December offloading 3 billion pounds of risk from its British
pension scheme to Deutsche Bank's insurance subsidiary Abbey
Life.
