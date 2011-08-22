LONDON Aug 22 CVC Capital Partners is financing
its acquisition of a majority stake in international health club
operator Virgin Active with around 450 million pounds ($745.7
million) of equity, sources familiar with the matter said.
CVC has not put any debt into the deal and it is currently
undecided whether they will seek bank financing for it at a
later stage, the sources said.
CVC declined to comment.
Following the transaction, which is due to complete next
quarter, CVC will hold a 51 percent stake in Virgin Active while
Richard Branson's Virgin Group will remain a significant
shareholder with a 49 percent stake, according to a company
statement.
The purchase gives Virgin Active an enterprise value of
around 900 million euros and is just under 7 times Virgin
Active's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA), the sources added.
As part of the agreement with CVC, Virgin Active will
acquire four Australian clubs currently owned by Virgin, to mark
its first expansion into the Asia-Pacific region.
The purchase comes after Virgin Active acquired gym chain
Esporta in July 2011 for 77.5 million pounds, which added 53
health and fitness clubs to the Virgin Active UK portfolio.
Virgin Active is a leading health club operator with 254
clubs and 1.1 million members across the UK, South Africa,
Italy, Iberia and Australia. Founded in 1999, Virgin Active has
reported 11 years of consecutive double digit revenue and profit
growth.
CVC manages in total over $40 billion in funds and owns 54
companies worldwide, employing approximately 400,000 people in
numerous countries. Together these companies have combined
annual sales of over $125 billion.
($1 = 0.603 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Claire Ruckin; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)