STOCKHOLM Aug 22 Electrolux (ELUXb.ST) said on an analyst call:

* CEO says wants a greater percentage of sales to come from emerging markets, via organic growth or acquisitions

* CFO says expects Chilean acquisition to be EPS accretive already in year one

* CFO says Electrolux maintains strong balance sheet, liquidity position

* CEO says will pursue profitable growth opportunities in emerging markets if accretive for shareholders