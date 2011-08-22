* U.S. not satisfied with revised double taxation agreement-Swiss president

ZURICH, Aug 22 Switzerland will not let the United States decide which legal procedures the Alpine country should use to transfer client data of American tax dodgers who hide their money in Swiss bank accounts, its president told diplomats on Monday.

"The U.S. justice and tax authorities are not satisfied with the revised double taxation agreement, which is oriented towards the future, and with the UBS tax deal, which was a solution for the past," Micheline Calmy-Rey told Swiss ambassadors in Lucerne.

"They maintain pressure on a series of other financial institutes and try to obtain client data concerning the past. We do not accept American attempts to tell Switzerland which legal procedures it should use to transfer data," she said.

"These are procedures that are either too time-consuming or not even legal or not politically acceptable," she said, adding the procedures in place were sufficient to reach good results.

Strict bank secrecy has helped Switzerland build up a $2 trillon offshore financial sector, but the country has faced an international campaign in recent years against tax evasion as cash-strapped governments seek to bolster state coffers.

UBS AG paid $780 million in 2009 and consented last year to hand over information about nearly 5,000 U.S. accounts to settle government cases against the Swiss bank.

Credit Suisse bankers and clients have also come under scrutiny by U.S. authorities.

Switzerland settled a long-running and acrimonious dispute over untaxed German assets earlier this month, in a deal seen as a blueprint for further negotiations with other countries.

Switzerland has a similar pact pending with Britain. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)