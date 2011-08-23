WARSAW Aug 23 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

TVN

Several private equity funds or even Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset may be interested in buying a stake in the broadcaster put up for sale by its controlling shareholder, writes Puls Biznesu, without citing sources.

Sweden's Modern Times Group(MTGb.ST) may also be in the running, writes Dziennik, also without citing sources.

PKO BP

Poland's treasury ministry to decide whether to delay sale of 15 percent stake at the country's top lender due to market turmoil.

