WARSAW Aug 23 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial
markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
TVN
Several private equity funds or even Silvio Berlusconi's
Mediaset may be interested in buying a stake in the
broadcaster put up for sale by its controlling shareholder,
writes Puls Biznesu, without citing sources.
Sweden's Modern Times Group(MTGb.ST) may also be in the
running, writes Dziennik, also without citing sources.
PKO BP
Poland's treasury ministry to decide whether to delay sale
of 15 percent stake at the country's top lender due to market
turmoil.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX