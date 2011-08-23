LONDON Aug 23 The euro rose to a session high against the dollar on Tuesday, boosted by a stronger-than-expected reading of German manufacturing activity.

A flash reading of German manufacturing PMI came in at 52.0 for August, flat from July but beating forecasts for 50.8. However, the reading for services business activity slipped to 50.4 from 52.9, highlighting risks of stagnation in the euro zone's largest economy.

The euro rose to a session high of $1.4438 according to electronic trading platform EBS, climbing from around $1.4400 before the announcement (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)