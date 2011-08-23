* Ericsson Q2 mkt share 40 pct vs 33 pct yr ago -Dell'Oro

* NSN share 20 pct, Huawei 18 pct -Dell'Oro

* Mobile telecom gear market jumps 25 pct y/y in Q2

* North American market to grow 7 pct in H2 vs H1

HELSINKI, Aug 23 A firmer Swedish crown and strong position in the fast-growing North American market helped Ericsson (ERICb.ST) increase its lead in the mobile telecoms network market in the second quarter, researcher Dell'Oro said on Tuesday. Ericsson's market share rose to 40 percent from 33 percent a year ago, while Nokia Siemens Networks [NOKI.UL] and Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL] saw their market shares slip to 20 percent and 18 percent, respectively.

Investment in new mobile networks in North America helped lift the overall mobile network equipment market 25 percent above the year-ago level, showing the fastest growth since 2004, Dell'Oro said.

Analyst Stefan Pongratz forecast that wireless carriers' capital investment in North America would grow 7 percent in the second half from the first.

Q2/2011 Q2/2010 Ericsson 40 pct 33 pct NSN 20 pct 21 pct Huawei 18 pct 20 ct Source: Dell'Oro

(Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Will Waterman)

