LONDON Aug 23 The Australian dollar rose 1 percent on the day against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, boosted after stronger-than-expected manufacuturing activity data in China and some European countries fuelled a rally in equities and raised demand for higher-yielding currencies.

The Australian dollar rose as high as US$1.0524, with market participants citing constant demand from Asian sovereign names.

The New Zealand dollar climbed 1.3 percent on the day to US$0.8345. (Reporting by London Forex Team)