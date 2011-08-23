COPENHAGEN Aug 23 Danish industrial group NKT
Holding cannot promise that its cables business will be
booming again in the third quarter, but the fourth quarter is
likely to be very strong and the outlook for next year is
encouraging, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
"We have a caveat in the report where we expect an
improvement in the third quarter, but the third quarter is
probably not going to be fantastic either, and then the fourth
quarter will probably be very strong," Chief Executive Thomas
Hofman-Bang said in a webcast conference on the group's
second-quarter results.
"The outlook for 2012 looks quite encouraging," Hofman-Bang
said.
Second-quarter results missed expectations due to poor
performance at NKT's cables plant in Cologne, Germany, which led
NKT Holding to downgrade guidance for full-year earnings.
