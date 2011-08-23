COPENHAGEN Aug 23 Danish industrial group NKT Holding cannot promise that its cables business will be booming again in the third quarter, but the fourth quarter is likely to be very strong and the outlook for next year is encouraging, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

"We have a caveat in the report where we expect an improvement in the third quarter, but the third quarter is probably not going to be fantastic either, and then the fourth quarter will probably be very strong," Chief Executive Thomas Hofman-Bang said in a webcast conference on the group's second-quarter results.

"The outlook for 2012 looks quite encouraging," Hofman-Bang said.

Second-quarter results missed expectations due to poor performance at NKT's cables plant in Cologne, Germany, which led NKT Holding to downgrade guidance for full-year earnings. (Reporting by John Acher)