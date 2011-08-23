COPENHAGEN Aug 23 Danish industrial group NKT Holding's new guidance for 2011 earnings includes a 100 million Danish crowns ($19.3 million) swing factor, reflecting the risk to the guidance, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

The remarks followed NKT Holding's second-quarter results, which missed market forecasts, and downgrade of its guidance for full-year 2011 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to a range of 1.0 billion to 1.1 billion from a previous forecast of about 1.2 billion.

"We have built in a 100 million crown swing factor, which is our risk assessment of our guidance," Chief Executive Thomas Hofman-Bang said in a webcast conference on the second-quarter results. ($1 = 5.179 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)