COPENHAGEN Aug 23 Danish industrial group NKT
Holding's new guidance for 2011 earnings includes a 100
million Danish crowns ($19.3 million) swing factor, reflecting
the risk to the guidance, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
The remarks followed NKT Holding's second-quarter results,
which missed market forecasts, and downgrade of its guidance for
full-year 2011 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) to a range of 1.0 billion to 1.1 billion
from a previous forecast of about 1.2 billion.
"We have built in a 100 million crown swing factor, which is
our risk assessment of our guidance," Chief Executive Thomas
Hofman-Bang said in a webcast conference on the second-quarter
results.
($1 = 5.179 Danish Crowns)
(Reporting by John Acher)