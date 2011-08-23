COPENHAGEN Aug 23 Danish industrial group NKT Holding will decide soon on a location for a new flexible pipes plant in Brazil, NKT's chief executive said on Tuesday.

NKT Holding had said at the end of May that it planned to start building a flexible pipes factory in Brazil to serve as a supply base for deliveries under an up to 9.7 billion Danish crowns ($1,87 billion) multi-year framework deal with Brazilian oil and gas company Petrobras .

"We expect relatively soon to make a conclusion and move ahead," Chief Executive Thomas Hofman-Bang said in a webcast conference on the NKT group's second-quarter results. ($1 = 5.179 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)