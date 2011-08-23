UPDATE 3-Swiss power group ABB halts order decline with small fourth-quarter rise
* Shares fall 2.3 pct, trim year rise to less than 5 pct (Adds background, updates shares)
COPENHAGEN Aug 23 Danish industrial group NKT Holding will decide soon on a location for a new flexible pipes plant in Brazil, NKT's chief executive said on Tuesday.
NKT Holding had said at the end of May that it planned to start building a flexible pipes factory in Brazil to serve as a supply base for deliveries under an up to 9.7 billion Danish crowns ($1,87 billion) multi-year framework deal with Brazilian oil and gas company Petrobras .
"We expect relatively soon to make a conclusion and move ahead," Chief Executive Thomas Hofman-Bang said in a webcast conference on the NKT group's second-quarter results. ($1 = 5.179 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)
* Shares fall 2.3 pct, trim year rise to less than 5 pct (Adds background, updates shares)
COPENHAGEN, Feb 8 Vestas said softer demand for wind turbines meant revenue could fall this year from 2016's record level as it faces increased competition from a merged rival.
SYDNEY, Feb 8 Coal has washed up in waters dangerously close to Australia's Great Barrier Reef, environmental authorities said on Wednesday, following an investigation into complaints of black dust on nearby beaches.