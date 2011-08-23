BERLIN Aug 23 Senegalese striker Papiss Demba Cisse wants to leave Bundesliga side Freiburg for a bigger club even though his contract runs until 2014, he said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Cisse, who scored 22 league goals last season and has struck four times in three league games so far this season, said he was ready to move to a "different level".

"I want to leave," he told local SWR broadcaster. "Yes I have a contract but I really want to try playing at a different level."

Freiburg club officials have hinted that they would consider selling Cisse if a satisfactory offer came in for him but so far there have been no official requests.

Cisse said there was an ongoing interest from other clubs in Europe but did not say which ones.

The transfer window ends on Aug. 31.

