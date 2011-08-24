WARSAW Aug 24 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

The statistics office releases unemployment and retail sales data for July. Analysts polled by Reuters expect a 10.5 percent rise in sales while unemployment is expected to ease to 11.6 percent. (0800)

Poland has suspended the 6.78 million zlotys sale of its 15 percent stake in its top lender due to the ongoing market turmoil.

The ruling Civic Platform (PO) has gained 2 percentage points in the latest TNS OBOP poll for Gazeta Wyborcza and can count on support of 33 percent of Poles, while the Law and Justice party (PiS) slipped a point to 21 percent.

