WARSAW Aug 24 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial
markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DATA
The statistics office releases unemployment and retail sales
data for July. Analysts polled by Reuters expect a 10.5 percent
rise in sales while unemployment is expected to ease to 11.6
percent. (0800)
PKO BP
Poland has suspended the 6.78 million zlotys sale of its 15
percent stake in its top lender due to the ongoing market
turmoil.
POLL
The ruling Civic Platform (PO) has gained 2 percentage
points in the latest TNS OBOP poll for Gazeta Wyborcza and can
count on support of 33 percent of Poles, while the Law and
Justice party (PiS) slipped a point to 21 percent.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX