LONDON, Aug 24 (IFR) - ING Bank has announced plans to issue
a benchmark 10-year euro denominated covered bond, an official
in the bank's syndicate team said.
It is expected to price today, under Dutch legislative
covered bond framework, and initial price talk centres on
mid-swaps plus 80 basis points area.
Lead managers are Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas, Deutsche
Bank and ING.
The last benchmark euro denominated covered bond was sold by
LBBW on July 4.
