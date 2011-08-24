LONDON, Aug 24 (IFR) - ING Bank has announced plans to issue a benchmark 10-year euro denominated covered bond, an official in the bank's syndicate team said.

It is expected to price today, under Dutch legislative covered bond framework, and initial price talk centres on mid-swaps plus 80 basis points area.

Lead managers are Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and ING.

The last benchmark euro denominated covered bond was sold by LBBW on July 4.

(Reporting by Alex Chambers; editing by Jonathan Penner)