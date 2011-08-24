BRIEF-DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.1 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN AARON'S INC
* REPORTS 5.1 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN AARON'S INC AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2ke8pyW)
LONDON Aug 24 The euro fell briefly on Wednesday after German IFO numbers were below expectations, although buying by sovereign investors at lower levels helped it to recoup those losses.
The euro fell to $1.4385 after the data was released, from $1.4397 beforehand, but quickly pared those losses to trade last at $1.4409, still 0.2 percent down on the day.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag)
OTTAWA, Feb 6 A Canadian government advisory group on Monday released a number of recommendations to boost the economy, including strengthening the country's trade links and helping to retool workers' skills to deal with a changing labor market.
CHICAGO, Feb 6 Failure to embrace pending legislation in the Illinois Senate to address the state's longstanding budget problems would represent a "significant missed opportunity" and risk a credit rating downgrade and hurt economic growth prospects, S&P Global Ratings said on Monday.