LONDON Aug 24 The euro fell briefly on Wednesday after German IFO numbers were below expectations, although buying by sovereign investors at lower levels helped it to recoup those losses.

The euro fell to $1.4385 after the data was released, from $1.4397 beforehand, but quickly pared those losses to trade last at $1.4409, still 0.2 percent down on the day.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag)