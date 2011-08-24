* Commodity ETPs reach 42.8 bln euros vs fixed income's 41.4 bln

* Net new assets hit 1.2 bln euros for commodities in July

* Gold inflows show no sign of slowing

By Claire Milhench

LONDON, Aug 24 Assets under management in commodity exchange-traded products (ETPs) in Europe surpassed those in fixed income for the first time in July as gold continued to attract new funds, said Lyxor, a subsidiary of Societe Generale.

Commodity ETPs reached 42.8 billion euros ($61.6 billion) in July, while fixed income AUM totalled 41.4 billion euros. Rising precious metals prices and investor perception of gold as a safe haven were behind the move.

"Investment flows into gold are becoming quite dominant," said Nizam Hamid, deputy head of Lyxor ETFs. "People can now invest in gold through funds, certificates or notes, and that availability of product is making it easy for people to manage their exposure."

ETPs include exchange-traded funds, exchange-traded commodities and exchange-traded notes or certificates. All trade on a stock exchange and their value is linked to the underlying assets.

Country ETPs include all local country equity indexes such as the FTSE 100, the DAX and the S&P 500, and regional ETPs cover developed and emerging equity markets in Asia, Europe and the Americas.

Commodity ETP net new assets hit 1.186 billion euros in July, whereas fixed income recorded net outflows of 86.9 million euros, said Lyxor.

The commodity complex accounted for 14.5 percent of total net new assets in the month, with the bulk of this related to precious metals, with 3.2 million euros.

UNABATED INTEREST IN GOLD

From both a gold price movement and an inflows perspective, the trend is likely to continue until the end of the year, Hamid said. "Client interest seems unabated at the moment."

The recent sharp rise in the gold price might have been expected to limit inflows, but this does not seem to have been the case, he added.

"There is still good solid client demand for this. Perhaps the only thing that will change that is a shift in people's perception of risk."

As gold prices near $2,000 an ounce, some gold investors are looking to cash in, believing that the rally is overdone . Spot gold was trading at about $1,845 an ounce.

Lyxor said that precious metals ETPs accounted for 57 percent of commodity inflows over the past year. Beyond this, investors have focused on diversified/broad commodity exposure.

"We have seen some good flows into the broad commodity sector of about 1.6 billion euros over the last 12 months," said Hamid. "It suggests that portfolio managers are adding commodities as a diversification tool ... and that is probably the more sustainable, long-term trend."

Energy AUM remain relatively low at less that 5 percent of the total. Hamid said energy exposure had peaked in April with about 3.2 billion euros in European-listed ETPs. It is now down at about 2 billion euros due to both price movements and outflows.

Government bond exposures account for around 50 percent of total fixed income ETP assets, but over the past year this area has witnessed mainly outflows.

Hamid linked this to concerns about sovereign debt within the euro zone and said investors had been moving out of broad-based benchmarks, which may still contain some peripheral euro zone debt, in favour of single country fixed income ETPs.

"They have become more focused in their exposure," he said.

Corporate bond ETPs, which account for about 20 percent of fixed income AUM, had positive inflows this year, Lyxor said.

The Lyxor data covers all ETPs listed in Europe including Swiss-domiciled gold ETFs and Jersey-based ETCs, amounting to a total 243 billion euros in assets. Its data collation goes back to mid-2005. The commodity ETP class excludes natural resource related equities such as gold miners. ($1 = 0.695 Euros) (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Jane Baird)