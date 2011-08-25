WARSAW Aug 25 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial
markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
LOTOS
Poland's No.2 refiner Lotos swung to a
lower-than-expected second-quarter net profit of $87 million,
the company said on Thursday, as financial costs exceeded market
expectations.
PZU
Poland's largest insurer PZU more than doubled its
net profit in the second quarter, beating analysts' expectations
thanks to stronger bond investment results.
TVN
According to German media reports, Germany's broadcaster RTL
is offering some 1 billion euros for the 56 percent
stake in Polish rival TVN , Rzeczpospolita daily writes
on Thursday adding a deal could take place in September.
JULY MINUTES
The Polish central bank publishes minutes from the
rate-setting panel's meeting in July.
