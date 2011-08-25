WARSAW Aug 25 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

LOTOS

Poland's No.2 refiner Lotos swung to a lower-than-expected second-quarter net profit of $87 million, the company said on Thursday, as financial costs exceeded market expectations.

PZU

Poland's largest insurer PZU more than doubled its net profit in the second quarter, beating analysts' expectations thanks to stronger bond investment results.

TVN

According to German media reports, Germany's broadcaster RTL is offering some 1 billion euros for the 56 percent stake in Polish rival TVN , Rzeczpospolita daily writes on Thursday adding a deal could take place in September.

JULY MINUTES

The Polish central bank publishes minutes from the rate-setting panel's meeting in July.

