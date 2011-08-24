LONDON Aug 24 Brazilian Bruno Senna will race for Renault in this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix instead of Germany's Nick Heidfeld, the Formula One team said on Wednesday.

Senna, nephew of the late triple world champion Ayrton, raced for Hispania (HRT) without scoring a point last year and is currently a Renault test and reserve driver.

