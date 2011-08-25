In glitzy Singapore, hotels' success recipe is being average
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Liesbeth Foesters travels for business around the world, but none of her hotel rooms was smaller than the one she got in Singapore. Her company has a tight budget.
VIENNA Aug 25 RAIFFEISEN BANK INT'L CEO SAYS SEES NO REASON WHY CAPITAL HIKE WOULDN'T WORK GIVEN 12-MONTH HORIZON RAIFFEISEN BANK INT'L CEO SAYS CAN'T GIVE FLOOR PRICE FOR SALE OF NEW SHARES RAIFFEISEN BANK INT'L CEO SAYS SEES HUNGARY AS MOST PROBLEMATIC COUNTRY IN ITS PORTFOLIO (Created by Michael Shields)
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Liesbeth Foesters travels for business around the world, but none of her hotel rooms was smaller than the one she got in Singapore. Her company has a tight budget.
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: TAXES Trump plans to announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks, the White House says; the dollar and stocks rise after the announcement, despite signals from Congress that the timeline for tax reform is slipping. IMMIGRATION A U.S. appeals court in San Francisco says it will rule by the end of business on Thursday regarding
* HHV Portfolio was flat in January recording a performance of 0.2 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: