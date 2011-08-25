LONDON Aug 25 Barclays is cutting 140 jobs in its corporate business arm as part of the UK bank's plan to slash costs and improve efficiencies.

A spokesman for the bank said the redundancies will be in the UK infrastructure operations for Barclays Corporate, which is being brought closer together with the Barclays Capital investment bank arm.

Barclays Corporate cut about 500 infrastructure jobs two months ago. It employs just over 11,000 staff.

Barclays cut 1,400 staff in the first half of the year and said it is likely to shed about 3,000 this year, about 2 percent of its 146,100 workforce. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Mike Nesbit)