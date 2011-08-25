UPDATE 8-Oil up after gasoline stock draw, but market bloated
* World market to be over-supplied for some time -Goldman Sachs (Adds settlement prices)
LONDON Aug 25 Barclays is cutting 140 jobs in its corporate business arm as part of the UK bank's plan to slash costs and improve efficiencies.
A spokesman for the bank said the redundancies will be in the UK infrastructure operations for Barclays Corporate, which is being brought closer together with the Barclays Capital investment bank arm.
Barclays Corporate cut about 500 infrastructure jobs two months ago. It employs just over 11,000 staff.
Barclays cut 1,400 staff in the first half of the year and said it is likely to shed about 3,000 this year, about 2 percent of its 146,100 workforce. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Mike Nesbit)
* World market to be over-supplied for some time -Goldman Sachs (Adds settlement prices)
Feb 9 Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook told Prime Minister Theresa May the company was optimistic about Britain's future after it leaves the European Union, the BBC reported on Thursday.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 A spate of elections this year that threaten to change Europe's course and rattle the continent's largest political bloc and currency is normally the sort of uncertainty that scares away international investors.