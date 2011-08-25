LONDON Aug 25 French oil major Total has not lifted a cargo of naphtha from Syria's Banias refinery this week, traders said on Thursday.

A cargo was sold to Total via tender and then resold to Spanish oil company Repsol , which was no longer expected to complete the transaction, the traders said.

Why Total and Repsol had pulled out was unclear but imminent European Union sanctions were cited as possibly responsible for the collapse of the deal, traders said.

Total declined to comment. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Ikuko Kurahone and James Jukwey)