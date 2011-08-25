Norwegian Air seeks to fly Siberian Corridor in eastward push
OSLO, Feb 9 Norwegian Air is lobbying its government to scrap a deal which prevents it from flying the "Siberian Corridor" over Russia, the shortest route between Scandinavia and Asia.
LONDON Aug 25 A Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) oil product tanker did not make a scheduled stop at Syria's Banias port to load naphtha due to safety concerns, a company spokesman told Reuters on Thursday.
The tanker had been scheduled to pick up a cargo of naphtha sold by French oil major Total to Spanish oil company Repsol . (Reporting by Jessica Donati, editing by Jane Baird)
OSLO, Feb 9 Norwegian Air is lobbying its government to scrap a deal which prevents it from flying the "Siberian Corridor" over Russia, the shortest route between Scandinavia and Asia.
LONDON, Feb 9 Stocks rose and yields fell on some of the euro zone's battered low-rated bonds on Thursday as investors put aside the political risks that have dominated markets this week.
Feb 9 Oil and gas producer Occidental Petroleum Corp reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss as a rise in oil prices failed to offset higher costs, and the company said it expected to spend less this year than it had orginally estimated.