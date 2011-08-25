VIENNA Aug 25 Austria's finance ministry said it was not considering taking a stake in Oesterreichische Volksbanken OTTVp.VI at this stage and any such move would have to benefit taxpayers.

Austria has the option to convert state participation capital it gave the bank during the financial crisis into an equity stake if Volksbanken does not pay dividends on the capital.

"There can be constellations in which it would make sense to make use of this right but at the moment we are not considering making use of it," a ministry spokesman said after Volksbanken said a dividend payment was unlikely. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Michael Shields)