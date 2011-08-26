BRIEF-NVIDIA Corp says GPU business revenue for the fourth quarter was $1.85 billion, up 57 percent from a year earlier
* NVIDIA Corp says GPU business revenue for the fourth quarter was $1.85 billion, up 57 percent from a year earlier
WARSAW Aug 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
GETIN
The financial group reports a seven-fold rise in earnings thanks to proceeds from the flotation of its mortgage advising unit Open Finance , beating expectations.
UPC, ASTER
Poland's competition authority wants cable operator UPC, a unit of Liberty Global , to sell about 30 percent of the assets of small Polish rival Aster before it approves the $300 million purchase, writes Parkiet, citing two unnamed sources.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .
For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 2.903 Polish Zlotys)
* NVIDIA Corp says GPU business revenue for the fourth quarter was $1.85 billion, up 57 percent from a year earlier
* Preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $825.3 billion for Jan, an increase of 1.5% month over month
* Q3 revenue view $391.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: