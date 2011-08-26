WARSAW Aug 26 Poland's financial group Getin Holding reported a seven-fold rise in earnings on Friday thanks to proceeds from the flotation of its mortgage advising unit Open Finance , beating expectations.

Getin, which spun off Open Finance in an initial public offer than netted it some 600 million zlotys ($206.7 million), said its net profit stood at 732 million zlotys versus 692 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 2.903 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)