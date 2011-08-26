Moscow Aug 26 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russian President Dmitry Medvedev will hold a meeting with
leaders of Russia's political parties next Monday to discuss the
upcoming parliamentary elections, the paper reports.
- Russian police dispersed a rally on Thursday organised by
nationalists in Moscow and St Petersburg in memory of a Russian
student, who was deadly beaten up by an athlete from the restive
North Caucasus region, the daily says.
- The paper runs an interview with the chief executive of
state-controlled regional grid company MRSK Nikolai
Shvets, who says the company eyes buying assets in Europe.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Thirty percent of Russians said they will vote for any
other candidate rather than President Dmitry Medvedev, if he
decides to run in the upcoming presidential election, the paper
cites a recent poll by Levada.
- SovEcon analysts forecast Russia's 2011 sunflower
production to hit a high of 8.35 million tonnes, the daily
writes.
- Two partners in the world's top aluminium producer, UC
RUSAL , want to sell their stakes to Russian tycoon
Alisher Usmanov, owner of an iron ore miner and shareholder in
Norilsk Nickel , the paper reports.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin on Thursday held a
meeting on the modernisation of healthcare system, as analysts
say the reform will require a lot of effort from both federal
and regional authorities to succeed, the paper writes.
TRUD
www.trud.ru
- Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Wednesday that the
city will spend 7 billion roubles ($241,8 million) to refurbish
all Moscow's theatres, the daily says.
($1 = 28.945 Russian Roubles)
(Writing by Ludmila Danilova)