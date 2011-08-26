Moscow Aug 26 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian President Dmitry Medvedev will hold a meeting with leaders of Russia's political parties next Monday to discuss the upcoming parliamentary elections, the paper reports.

- Russian police dispersed a rally on Thursday organised by nationalists in Moscow and St Petersburg in memory of a Russian student, who was deadly beaten up by an athlete from the restive North Caucasus region, the daily says.

- The paper runs an interview with the chief executive of state-controlled regional grid company MRSK Nikolai Shvets, who says the company eyes buying assets in Europe.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Thirty percent of Russians said they will vote for any other candidate rather than President Dmitry Medvedev, if he decides to run in the upcoming presidential election, the paper cites a recent poll by Levada.

- SovEcon analysts forecast Russia's 2011 sunflower production to hit a high of 8.35 million tonnes, the daily writes.

- Two partners in the world's top aluminium producer, UC RUSAL , want to sell their stakes to Russian tycoon Alisher Usmanov, owner of an iron ore miner and shareholder in Norilsk Nickel , the paper reports.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin on Thursday held a meeting on the modernisation of healthcare system, as analysts say the reform will require a lot of effort from both federal and regional authorities to succeed, the paper writes.

TRUD

www.trud.ru

- Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Wednesday that the city will spend 7 billion roubles ($241,8 million) to refurbish all Moscow's theatres, the daily says. ($1 = 28.945 Russian Roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)