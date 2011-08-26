LONDON Aug 26 Rating agency Standard & Poor's
said it is monitoring Hurricane Irene's potential impact on
catastrophe bonds that are directly in the storm's path, but
will not take any rating action yet.
"Given the uncertainty of where the hurricane ultimately
makes landfall, its subsequent course, and the resulting covered
losses, we will not take any rating actions until after the
event has passed through the U.S.," S&P said in a statement on
Friday.
The cat bond sector, in which insurers transfer risks
associated with natural disasters to capital markets investors,
is exposed to nearly 70 percent of U.S. hurricane risk,
according to Willis Capital Markets & Advisory, part of
reinsurance broker Willis Re .
"Of these, some bonds offer elevated exposure to either
North Carolina risk or Northeast risk," Bill Dubinsky, managing
director of Willis Capital Markets & Advisory said in a separate
statement in Friday.
He said some investors are attempting to "trade in and out
of bonds as well as using the parallel Live Cat market to
rebalance their positions", as more reports from weather
forecasters emerge on Hurricane Irene's track and intensity.
Irene is currently bearing down on the U.S. eastern coast,
expected to hit North Carolina on Saturday.
S&P said it will take rating action based on post-event
estimates and if an issuer files an event notice -- which means
the company that issued the transaction believes the cat bond
has been triggered.
Catastrophe bond issuers make regular interest payments to
the bondholders, and, if no catastrophe-related losses are
incurred, return the principal once the notes expire. But in the
event of major catastrophe-related claims, the insurer uses the
proceeds of the bond sale to absorb some of its losses.
"However, if the damage estimates indicate that the
attachment levels could be reached, we might place the ratings
on certain bonds on CreditWatch with negative implications
regardless of whether or not an event notice has been filed,"
said the rating agency.
The attachment point indicates the point at which insured
losses have mounted to a point where the cat bond has been
triggered.
Only three cat bonds have paid losses to its issuer
following a catastrophe.
Part of cat bond Avalon Re defaulted following losses from
Hurricane Katrina, the explosion at the 2005 Buncefield oil
depot, and the July 2007 steam pipe explosion in New York City.
This follows the full default of Muteki Re - a cat bond from
Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) which was triggered by the magnitude-9
Japan earthquake in Tohoku in March.
Kamp Re 2005, a $190 million deal by Zurich Financial
Services AG's was partially triggered by its losses
from Hurricane Katrina.
(To join the Thomson Reuters Insurance Linked Securities
Community for more news and analysis, click here)
(Reporting by Sarah Mortimer)