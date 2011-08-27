VIENNA Aug 27 Germany's Adidas (ADSGn.DE)
expects to make around 650 million euros ($933 million) net
profit this year, with consumers snapping up sporting goods
despite a rainy summer and uncertain economic outlook, its chief
financial officer told a newspaper.
Adidas, the world's second-largest sports clothing company
after Nike , has already raised its sales outlook twice
this year as demand for sportswear soars.
"We expect a record result of around 650 million euros in
2011," CFO Robin Stalker told the Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung.
The company's current record for full-year net profit is 642
million euros, achieved in 2008. It reported a 567 million euro
net profit for the 12 months to Dec 31, 2010.
The Women's World Cup helped boost sales this year, Stalker
said, according to a preview of the article for the newspaper's
Sunday edition.
"We sold more women's soccer shirts than ever before...and
in America, women's football is growing in popularity."
The company reports third-quarter earnings on November 3.
($1 = 0.696 Euros)
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; editing by Keiron Henderson)