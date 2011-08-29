Aug 29 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The daily runs an interview with billionaire Right Cause party leader Mikhail Prokhorov, who says his party plans to get a powerful number of parliament seats in the next 15 years.

- The vice president of Abkhazia, Alexander Ankvab, won the presidential election in the breakaway Georgian region on Friday, the paper says.

- The number of Russians who in 2011 think Georgia's breakaway region of Abkhazia should be independent has decreased to 38 percent from 52 percent in 2009, the daily reports.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- French builder Vinci together with Arkady Rotenberg's businesses will invest in the construction of Moscow's metro and parking lots in Moscow, the paper writes.

- Russia will need 11.1 trillion roubles ($383.3 billion) to invest in the electricity industry before 2020 to modernize it, the paper reports.

- Russia may lift introduced in 2006 ban on exports of Georgian wine this year, the paper cites Russia's chief epidemiologist as saying.

- Former co-owner of Russian Facebook investor Mail.ru Group will launch a business incubator for internet startups, the paper writes.

($1 = 28.955 Russian Roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)